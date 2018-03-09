　　2018 U.K。 MYFACEMYBODY AWARDS 入围名单公布

有“医美界奥斯卡”之称的MyFaceMyBody 2018颁奖典礼即将于2018年3月17日周六在英国伦敦Royal Garden Hotel举行。此次盛会邀请到了全球顶级整形外科医生、著名行业品牌、美容博主等350名业内顶尖专业人士，共同见证16个奖项类别的诞生！
有“医美界奥斯卡”之称的MyFaceMyBody 2018颁奖典礼即将于2018年3月17日周六在英国伦敦Royal Garden Hotel举行。此次盛会邀请到了全球顶级整形外科医生、著名行业品牌、美容博主等350名业内顶尖专业人士，共同见证16个奖项类别的诞生！
MyFaceMyBody Awards不仅被称为全球美学奖全球医美奖，更是全球最盛大和最具有国际公信力的奖项之一。MyFaceMyBody之所以受到行业内外的认可，与评审团公平、公正的态度，以及除了拥有专业的医美知识外，还把消费者的体验纳入评审范围有着密切的关系。
MyFaceMyBody评选机制大科普：
1、产品及媒体类别奖项评选
在收到各品牌所提交的产品有效性证明文件后，专业评审团会发起首轮初评。此后，进入最终候选名单的品牌需要经过消费者的投票评选，其票数高低将作为最终专业评审团意见的重要参考。
2、诊所奖项评选
在收到各诊所提交的奖项申请文件后，专业评审团会发起首轮初评。随之而来的将是更为严苛的神秘探访，所有进入最终候选名单的诊所都将接受由工作人员假扮的匿名顾客检验，基于该次探访的追踪报告将成为最终专业评审团的评选依据。
2018 U.K。 MYFACEMYBODY AWARDS评委小组由来自英国和美国的领先整形外科医生和行业的12专家组成。
此次医美大赏将诞生16个奖项类别，入围名单如下：
1、获得“Aesthetic Nurse Practitioner of the Year年度医美护士奖”提名的有：
|姓名
|所在机构
|地区
|Simone Sansom
|Behind the Scenes
|Ponteland， Newcastle upon Tyne
|Jacqueline Naeini
|Cliniva Medispa
|Barnsley， Yorkshire
|Lynn Lowery
|Elle Aesthetics
|Stockton on Tees， Cleveland
|Frances Turner Traill
|Frances Turner Traill Skin Clinics
|Scotland
|Sharon Bennett
|Harrogate Aesthetics
|Harrogate， Yorkshire
|Sara Cheeney
|Pure Perfection Clinic
|Wrexham， Wales
|Karen Urquhart
|Temple Medical
|Aberdeen， Scotland
|Anna Gunning
|The Laser and Skin Clinic
|Dublin
2、获得“Aesthetic Therapist of the Year年度医美治疗师奖”提名的有：
|姓名
|所在机构
|地区
|Gillian Huntley
|Appearances Aesthetics
|Chislehurst， Kent
|Cristina Bernardino
|Remakup
|Glasgow
|Kate Kerr
|Kate Kerr London Advanced Skin Therapy
|London
|Jennifer O‘Hara
|Pure Perfection Clinic
|Wrexham， Wales
|Martine Jarman
|SkinGenius Clinic
|Warrington
|Christine Clarke
|The Christine Clarke Clinic
|
Sheffield， South Yorkshire
3、获得“Best Clinic Website 最佳诊所网站奖”提名的有：
|机构
|Cliniva Medispa
|health + aesthetics
|Luxxio Aesthetics
|Skin Excellence Clinics Ltd
|Temple Medical Ltd
|The Banwell Clinic
|The Body Clinic Pedmore Ltd
4、获得“Best Cosmetic Surgery Practice 最佳整形手术实例奖”提名的有：
|机构
|The Banwell Clinic
|The Cadogan Clinic
|The ME Clinic LTD
|The Private Clinic
5、获得“Best Customer Experience 最佳客户体验奖”提名的有：
|机构
|Courthouse clinics
|health + aesthetics
|Juvea Aesthetics
|Pure Perfection Clinic
|Purity Bridge
|TDC Implant Centres
|The Laser and Skin Clinic
|Trikwan Aesthetics
6、获得“Best New Clinic 最佳新诊所将”提名的有：
|机构
|Cliniva Medispa
|D.Thomas Clinic
|Elite Aesthetics
|Prime Aesthetics
7、获得“Best Clinic Team 最佳诊所团队奖”提名的有：
|机构
|D.Thomas Clinic
|Fresh inc。 Medispa
|health + aesthetics
|Juvea Aestheti
|Pure Perfection Clinic
|Surrey Skin Care
|Temple Medical Ltd
8、获得“Clinic Receptionist of the Year年度诊所接待师奖”提名的有：
|机构
|Rebecca Clements - Temple Medical Ltd
|Sophie Pepper - The Christine Clarke Clinic
|Sarah McEnerney - Buckley - The Laser and Skin Clinic
9、获得“Medical Aesthetic Practitioner of the Year年度医美医生奖”提名的有：
|姓名
|所在机构
|Dr Patrick Treacy
|Ailesbury Clinic
|Dr Emma Ravichandran
|Clinetix Rejuvenation
|Dr Shirin Lakhani
|Elite Aesthetics
|Dr Tijion Esho
|ESHO Clinic
|Dr Beatriz Molina
|Medikas Medispa Ltd
|Mrs Sabrina Shah-Desai
|Perfect Eyes LTD
|Dr Sherina Balaratnam
|S-thetics Ltd， Beaconsfield， Buckinghamshire
|Dr Sam Robson
|Temple Medical Ltd
10、获得“Best Aesthetic Clinic – London最佳医美诊所奖-伦敦”提名的有：
|机构
|地区
|Dr Leah Cosmetic Skin Clinics
|Chiswell Street， London
|ESHO Clinic
|Harley Street， London
|Juvea Aesthetics
|Harley Street， London
|LINIA Skin Clinic
|Harley Street， London
|London Professional Aesthetics
|Whitecross Street， London
|VIVA Skin Clinics
|Harley Street， London
11、获得“Best Aesthetic Clinic - North East最佳医美诊所奖-东北”提名的有：
|机构
|地区
|Behind the Scenes
|Ponteland， Newcastle upon Tyne
|Harrogate Aesthetics
|Harrogate， Yorkshire
|Newcastle Skin Clinic
|Gateshead， Newcastle Upon Tyne
|Skin Doctor Clinics
|Leeds， West Yorkshire
12、获得“Best Aesthetic Clinic - North West and Midlands最佳医美诊所奖-西北和米德兰” 提名的有：
|机构
|地区
|Chester MediSPA
|Chester， Cheshire
|Courthouse clinics
|Wilmslow， Cheshire
|Surface Clinic， Bradford
|West Yorkshire
|Harley Skin and Lase
|Stoke-on-Trent， Staffordshire
|The Body Clinic Pedmore Ltd
|Stourbridge， West Midlands
13、获得“Best Aesthetic Clinic - Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland最佳医美诊所奖-爱尔兰共和国和北爱尔兰” 提名的有：
|机构
|地区
|Claudia McGloin Clinic
|Sligo， Ireland
|ClearSkin， Sandyford
|Dublin， Ireland
|The Laser and Skin Clinic
|Ireland
|Therapie clinic
|Ireland
14、获得“Best Aesthetic Clinic – Scotland最佳医美诊所奖-苏格兰”提名的有：
|机构
|地区
|Clinetix Rejuvenation
|Glasgow， Scotland
|Temple Medical
|Aberdeen， Scotland
|Innocent Aesthetics
|Aberdeen， Scotland
|Frances Turner Traill Skin Clinics
|Scotland
15、获得“Best Aesthetic Clinic - South East最佳医美诊所奖-东南”提名的有：
|机构
|地区
|Courthouse clinics
|Dr Leah Cosmetic Skin Clinics
|Elite Aesthetics
|health + aesthetics
|S-thetics Ltd
|Beaconsfield， Buckinghamshire
|Premier Laser & Skin
16、获得“Best Aesthetic Clinic - South West and Wales最佳医美诊所奖-南西部和威尔士”提名的有：
|机构
|地区
|Medikas Medispa
|Pure Perfection Clinic
|The ME Clinic LTD