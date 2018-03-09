新浪女性 > 微整形 > 正文

2018 U.K. MYFACEMYBODY AWARDS 入围名单公布

2018 U.K. MYFACEMYBODY AWARDS 入围名单公布
2018年03月09日 21:31
有“医美界奥斯卡”之称的MyFaceMyBody 2018颁奖典礼即将于2018年3月17日周六在英国伦敦Royal Garden Hotel举行。此次盛会邀请到了全球顶级整形外科医生、著名行业品牌、美容博主等350名业内顶尖专业人士，共同见证16个奖项类别的诞生！

MyFaceMyBody奖杯MyFaceMyBody

　　MyFaceMyBody Awards不仅被称为全球美学奖全球医美奖，更是全球最盛大和最具有国际公信力的奖项之一。MyFaceMyBody之所以受到行业内外的认可，与评审团公平、公正的态度，以及除了拥有专业的医美知识外，还把消费者的体验纳入评审范围有着密切的关系。

　　MyFaceMyBody评选机制大科普：

　　1、产品及媒体类别奖项评选

　　在收到各品牌所提交的产品有效性证明文件后，专业评审团会发起首轮初评。此后，进入最终候选名单的品牌需要经过消费者的投票评选，其票数高低将作为最终专业评审团意见的重要参考。

　　2、诊所奖项评选

　　在收到各诊所提交的奖项申请文件后，专业评审团会发起首轮初评。随之而来的将是更为严苛的神秘探访，所有进入最终候选名单的诊所都将接受由工作人员假扮的匿名顾客检验，基于该次探访的追踪报告将成为最终专业评审团的评选依据。

往届MyFaceMyBody Awards获奖团队往届MyFaceMyBody Awards获奖团队

　　2018 U.K。 MYFACEMYBODY AWARDS评委小组由来自英国和美国的领先整形外科医生和行业的12专家组成。

评委评委
评委评委
评委评委
评委评委

　　此次医美大赏将诞生16个奖项类别，入围名单如下：

　　1、获得“Aesthetic Nurse Practitioner of the Year年度医美护士奖”提名的有：

姓名 所在机构 地区
Simone Sansom  Behind the Scenes  Ponteland， Newcastle upon Tyne
Jacqueline Naeini  Cliniva Medispa  Barnsley， Yorkshire
Lynn Lowery  Elle Aesthetics  Stockton on Tees， Cleveland
Frances Turner Traill Frances Turner Traill Skin Clinics  Scotland
Sharon Bennett Harrogate Aesthetics Harrogate， Yorkshire
Sara Cheeney  Pure Perfection Clinic  Wrexham， Wales
Karen Urquhart  Temple Medical  Aberdeen， Scotland
Anna Gunning  The Laser and Skin Clinic Dublin 

　　2、获得“Aesthetic Therapist of the Year年度医美治疗师奖”提名的有：

姓名 所在机构 地区
Gillian Huntley  Appearances Aesthetics  Chislehurst， Kent
Cristina Bernardino  Remakup  Glasgow
Kate Kerr  Kate Kerr London Advanced Skin Therapy  London
Jennifer O‘Hara  Pure Perfection Clinic  Wrexham， Wales
Martine Jarman  SkinGenius Clinic  Warrington
Christine Clarke  The Christine Clarke Clinic

 

 Sheffield， South Yorkshire

　　3、获得“Best Clinic Website 最佳诊所网站奖”提名的有：

机构
Cliniva Medispa
health + aesthetics
 Luxxio Aesthetics
Skin Excellence Clinics Ltd
Temple Medical Ltd
The Banwell Clinic
The Body Clinic Pedmore Ltd

　　4、获得“Best Cosmetic Surgery Practice 最佳整形手术实例奖”提名的有：

机构
The Banwell Clinic
The Cadogan Clinic
The ME Clinic LTD
The Private Clinic

　　5、获得“Best Customer Experience 最佳客户体验奖”提名的有：

机构
Courthouse clinics
health + aesthetics
Juvea Aesthetics
Pure Perfection Clinic
Purity Bridge
TDC Implant Centres
The Laser and Skin Clinic
Trikwan Aesthetics

　　6、获得“Best New Clinic 最佳新诊所将”提名的有：

机构
Cliniva Medispa
D.Thomas Clinic
Elite Aesthetics
Prime Aesthetics

　　7、获得“Best Clinic Team 最佳诊所团队奖”提名的有：

机构
D.Thomas Clinic
Fresh inc。 Medispa
health + aesthetics
Juvea Aestheti
Pure Perfection Clinic
Surrey Skin Care
Temple Medical Ltd

　　8、获得“Clinic Receptionist of the Year年度诊所接待师奖”提名的有：

机构
Rebecca Clements - Temple Medical Ltd
Sophie Pepper - The Christine Clarke Clinic
Sarah McEnerney - Buckley - The Laser and Skin Clinic

　　9、获得“Medical Aesthetic Practitioner of the Year年度医美医生奖”提名的有：

姓名  所在机构
Dr Patrick Treacy  Ailesbury Clinic
Dr Emma Ravichandran  Clinetix Rejuvenation
Dr Shirin Lakhani  Elite Aesthetics
Dr Tijion Esho  ESHO Clinic
Dr Beatriz Molina  Medikas Medispa Ltd
Mrs Sabrina Shah-Desai Perfect Eyes LTD
Dr Sherina Balaratnam S-thetics Ltd， Beaconsfield， Buckinghamshire
Dr Sam Robson  Temple Medical Ltd

　　10、获得“Best Aesthetic Clinic – London最佳医美诊所奖-伦敦”提名的有：

机构  地区
Dr Leah Cosmetic Skin Clinics  Chiswell Street， London
ESHO Clinic  Harley Street， London
Juvea Aesthetics  Harley Street， London
LINIA Skin Clinic Harley Street， London
London Professional Aesthetics Whitecross Street， London
VIVA Skin Clinics  Harley Street， London

　　11、获得“Best Aesthetic Clinic - North East最佳医美诊所奖-东北”提名的有：

机构  地区
Behind the Scenes  Ponteland， Newcastle upon Tyne
Harrogate Aesthetics  Harrogate， Yorkshire
Newcastle Skin Clinic  Gateshead， Newcastle Upon Tyne
Skin Doctor Clinics  Leeds， West Yorkshire

　　12、获得“Best Aesthetic Clinic - North West and Midlands最佳医美诊所奖-西北和米德兰” 提名的有：

机构  地区
Chester MediSPA  Chester， Cheshire
Courthouse clinics  Wilmslow， Cheshire
Surface Clinic， Bradford  West Yorkshire
Harley Skin and Lase  Stoke-on-Trent， Staffordshire
The Body Clinic Pedmore Ltd Stourbridge， West Midlands

　　13、获得“Best Aesthetic Clinic - Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland最佳医美诊所奖-爱尔兰共和国和北爱尔兰” 提名的有：

机构  地区
Claudia McGloin Clinic  Sligo， Ireland
ClearSkin， Sandyford  Dublin， Ireland
The Laser and Skin Clinic  Ireland
Therapie clinic  Ireland

　　14、获得“Best Aesthetic Clinic – Scotland最佳医美诊所奖-苏格兰”提名的有：

机构  地区
Clinetix Rejuvenation  Glasgow， Scotland
Temple Medical  Aberdeen， Scotland
Innocent Aesthetics  Aberdeen， Scotland
Frances Turner Traill Skin Clinics  Scotland

　　15、获得“Best Aesthetic Clinic - South East最佳医美诊所奖-东南”提名的有：

机构 地区
Courthouse clinics  
Dr Leah Cosmetic Skin Clinics  
Elite Aesthetics  
health + aesthetics  
S-thetics Ltd  Beaconsfield， Buckinghamshire
Premier Laser & Skin  

　　16、获得“Best Aesthetic Clinic - South West and Wales最佳医美诊所奖-南西部和威尔士”提名的有：

机构  地区
Medikas Medispa  
Pure Perfection Clinic  
The ME Clinic LTD  

 

