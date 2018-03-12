MyFaceMyBody Awards：医美界的奥斯卡

在全球医美行业中享有盛誉的MyFaceMyBody Awards 颁奖盛典，有着医美“奥斯卡”的称号。

往届现场颁奖

由电视、商界名人Stephen Handisides创办的MyFaceMyBody Awards不仅被称为全球医美奖，更是全球最盛大和最具有国际公信力的奖项之一，旨在以年度大赏颁奖盛典的形式庆祝医美界的创新和临床研究。每年都有数百名行业专业人士、品牌、媒体和名人出席这一年度盛会。

Stephen Handisides

多年以来，MyFaceMyBody Awards全球医美奖以其广泛的影响力、高度的专业性、公平公正的评选机制等深受行业认可。下面来听听他们是如何评价MyFaceMyBody Awards的吧！

“We have always found the MyFaceMyBody awards and especially the presentation evening， a highly prestigious and enjoyable affair。 Whether you are a winner or not， it is a great opportunity to network and mingle with some of the best names in the industry” （“我们一直对MyFaceMyBody奖项有所了解，特别是颁奖晚会，是享有极高声望和充满乐趣的盛事。 无论你在晚会中是否有获得奖项，这都是一个与行业中最佳人物建立联系和交流的绝佳机会”） Archie Tashjian Wigmore Medical Ltd

“MyFaceMyBody Awards is recognised as one of the very best in our industry。 The Awards Ceremony itself was great fun…entertaining， yet professionally and very efficiently run。 We were delighted to have won an Award and are looking forward to working with them in the future。” （ “MyFaceMyBody奖是在行业中最被认可的奖项之一。 颁奖仪式不仅非常有趣，还表现出了其专业性和很高的效率。 我们很高兴能够获得奖项，并期待与主办方合作。”） Lesley Reynolds and Dr。 Aamer Khan The Harley Street Skin Clinic， London

“A truly outstanding， exciting， planned to the last detail event！ – Oscars beware！” （这是一场十分杰出、令人兴奋的盛会，即使到最后一个细节都做了精心的策划！奥斯卡要小心了！”） Jill Zander Jill Zander Skin Rejuvenation Clinic

“In 2013 we were invited by MyFaceMyBody to participate in the annual awards。 We submitted our entry for three categories。 Best Dental Clinic， Best Clinic Team and best Customer Experience。 We were told by the team that a secret shopper would come to our clinic to assess our clinic and team。 In August we received the amazing news that we have been shortlisted for all three the categories。” “We booked our table for the awards ceremony and on the 2nd of November we attended the ceremony at the Lancaster Hotel。 We were completely unprepared for what we were about to experience。 It was a masked ball and the theme was Narnia。 Mystical Narnia characters floated around in the beautifully decorated ballroom to soft magical music。 Delicious food was served to fantastic entertainment。 When the awards were presented we were excited but were completely blown away when we won the Best Clinical Team Award。 We may have been the noisiest recipients of an award at the ceremony but we could not contain our excitement。” “The wonderful boost for the team has been amazing。 I would definitely encourage participation in this amazing annual event。” “Many Many Thanks for a very happy team！！！” （“2013年，我们被MyFaceMyBody邀请参加年度大赏。我们申请了三个类别的奖项：最佳牙科诊所、最佳诊所团队和最佳客户体验奖。我们被主办方告知，一个秘密的消费者会来我们的诊所对我们的诊所和团队进行评估。8月，我们收到了令人惊喜的消息：我们入围了三个奖项！” “我们为颁奖仪式预定了自己的席位，11月2日我们参加了在Lancaster Hotel举办的颁奖盛典。对于即将到来的体验我们毫无准备。晚会以纳尼亚为主题的化装舞会，神秘的纳尼亚人伴随着舒缓神秘的音乐，从装饰精美的舞厅中浮现出来。在观看美妙的娱乐节目的同时，美味的食物也送到了我们的面前。到了颁奖环节的时刻，当主办方宣布我们获得最佳临床队奖时，我们既兴奋又震惊。我们可能是典礼上最嘈杂的获奖者，但我们真的无法抑制兴奋的心情。” “我们团队的进步令人惊叹。我真心鼓行业内的人士参与到这个最棒的年度盛会中来。“ “十分十分感谢这个快乐的团队！！”） The Highgate Dental Practice

“The MFMB awards evening was a great success， the venue and ambiance were exceptional as was the high quality entertainment。 The evening brought together the worlds of medical aesthetics， surgery and dentistry in a seamless manner， and the whole event was glamourised by the Narnia theme。 The awards themselves were highly valued by the winners and the prestige will continue to add value to their businesses for the coming year。” （“MFMB颁奖晚会取得了巨大成功，现场气氛和高质量的娱乐节目都非常出色。 晚会以纳尼亚主题为焦点，把医学美学、整形外科和牙科医学完美的聚集在了一起。对于获奖者而言奖项不仅含金量十分高，在业内获得的盛誉对他们来年的工作还会带来更多价值。”） Amanda Cameron Director Aesthetics UK

“BTL are proud to have been a sponsor of the 2013 MyFaceMyBody Awards。 As a growing and ambitious company we want to be associated with a modern and innovative way of doing things – and the MyFaceMyBody Awards fit that bill。” “It is important to us to be able to connect with consumers – to listen to their feedback and respond to their opinions。 The fact that the MyFaceMyBody Awards are influenced by consumer voting makes them unique in the industry and therefore we believe the Awards are the premier event in the aesthetic calendar。” “With the celebrity coverage， networking opportunities and glamourous evening ball we recommend you to get involved in 2014。” （“BTL很荣幸成为2013 MyFaceMyBody大奖的赞助商。 作为一个正处于上升期、有雄心壮志的公司，我们希望与现代和创新联系在一起—而MyFaceMyBody全球医美奖正式如此。” “能够与消费者建立联系、听取并回复他们的意见对我们很重要。 事实上，MyFaceMyBody奖的评选受消费者投票的影响，这使得他们在业内独树一帜，因此我们相信这次盛会在医美大事表上是最重要的活动。” “这里有关于名人的报道、建立行业交流的机会和富有魅力的假面舞会，所以我们建议你也参与到2014年的盛典中来。”） Lee Boulderstone Director of BTL Aesthetics UK